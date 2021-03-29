Local councillor responds to criticism for selling pups on the internet

A Tipperary County Councillor says he will not be advertising pups for sale online again.

Councillor Shane Lee is under fire from a number of animal welfare groups following an article in the Irish Mail on Sunday.

It says the Roscrea based councillor has advertised a number of dogs for sale on the internet which appear to be in breach of current regulations.

The article refers to three separate ads including one for five Lakeland Terrier – Jack Russell cross pups for €1,000, a Bichon – Shih Tzu cross for €800 and a Jack Russell for €450.

Cllr Lee told Tipp FM that the five pups were advertised on behalf of a family friend while the Jack Russell wasn’t sold.

He also stood over the way he treats animals in his care.

“My animals are in good health and they’re well looked after. Anyone that knows me and knows my family knows the way we have treated our dogs all our lives.”

“So to see this article in the paper…am…there’s parts of the article very misleading. All my dogs are microchipped – so to say that I advertised a dog with no microchip – all my dogs are microchipped.”

“I won’t be selling more online – definitely not.”