Investigations underway into the discovery of dead calves on Tipperary bogland

Gardaí, Tipperary County Council and the Department of Agriculture are involved in investigations into the discovery of 15 dead calves on Tipperary bogland.

The untagged animals have been found in an estimated eight separate incidents in the Glengoole and Ballynonty areas near Thurles over the last three weeks.

They have been discovered dumped in bog drains and dykes in many cases by local walkers.

Coalbrook councillor Imelda Goldsboro says she has never seen dumping to this extent in the locality ever before.

“There’s two rural bogland areas in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District where calves have been dumped. We might have one in one area one day and three in another area two or three days later.”

“Up until Saturday last there would have been 15 calves dumped over a three week period.