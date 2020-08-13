Impassioned plea for return of dog missing from West Tipp

A West Tipperary family is offering a substantial reward for the return of their much loved pet.

Molly is a 9 year old brown & white Springer Spaniel that the Eicholz family adopted 2 years ago.

She disappeared from their front garden in Cappawhite on July 17th last.

More than 10,000 people have liked the “Bring Molly Home” Facebook page

Ciara Eicholz says they’re hoping that the €2,500 reward will help get Molly back.

“We were just saying we were offering a large cash reward – people were telling us not to name a figure in case they start asking you for more and more money but at this stage we’re really desperate to know that Molly is safe and that we’ll get her home.”

“They’re getting over €1,000 for a Springer Spaniel in Ireland at the moment and in the UK they’re getting maybe £2,000 so we just want to try and give a reward that would be worth more to them than they could sell Molly for.”