Horse welfare again called into question following photos of collapsed pony

Concerns have been expressed for the well-being of a pony photographed sprawled on the roadway at the edge of the Clonmel bypass.

It’s led to renewed calls for the appointment of a Horse Warden in Tipperary.

Animal welfare issues are to the fore once again in the Premier county after photos emerged overnight of a stricken pony.

The animal can be seen beside a sulky at the junction of the N24 Clonmel by-pass and St Patrick’s Road.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Sinn Féin Councillor and animal rights campaigner Catherine Carey said this latest incident is only the tip of the iceberg.

For many – including the Action for Animal Welfare Ireland Group – the issue is one which will be raised on the doorstep in the upcoming local elections.

They have been campaigning to have a Horse Warden appointed in Tipperary to tackle the problem of horse cruelty.

Catherine Carey says they have been doing all they can to make this happen.