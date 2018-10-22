Horse warden not in remit of Dept of Agriculture – Creed

The Agriculture Minister has said it’s not his job to provide a horse warden for Tipperary.

Michael Creed has also suggested that Ireland has generally good animal welfare standards, with the high profile incidents skewing the views of the public.

Animal welfare groups protested outside Dáil Éireann earlier this month, calling for the appointment of a horse warden in the county following numerous instances of cruelty.

The Action for Animal Welfare Ireland group also presented more than 11,000 signatures to the Department of Agriculture calling for a horse warden to be appointed.

