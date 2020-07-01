Gardaí warn of dogs attacking sheep in Tipperary

There have been five incidents of dogs attacking sheep reported in Tipperary since March.

Gardaí are appealing to all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control as nearly 50 reports have been received of livestock being attacked across the country over the last four months.

Thurles based Inspector James White has outlined what the consequences can be for dog owners.

“If your dog attacks animals on someone’s land, you can be held liable for the damages and face prosecution.”

“The farmer is also within their right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.”

“Whilst you might think your dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animals. We would ask that everyone ensures their dog is kept under control as nobody wants to see animals being harmed.”