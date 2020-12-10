Gardaí urge people to inform them of sulky racing activity

People in the Premier County are being encouraged to report any incidents of illegal sulky racing.

Gardaí say they have good powers in relation to this which means a person involved in such activity may be guilty of dangerous driving or careless driving.

Crime Prevention Officer in the Tipperary Garda Division Sgt Tom O’Dwyer says people need to inform Gardaí if they see or think sulky racing may be taking place.

“If you see people congregating and maybe you think there’s going to be a race let us know in time.”

“Let us go out there and gather information because people I suppose aren’t too willing to make statements to us or ring us about it.”

“The people who are involved in this are putting themselves in danger first of all and they’re obviously putting every other road user in danger as well.”