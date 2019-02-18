Gardaí investigating discovery of dead animals in North Tipp

Arrests are expected to be made by gardai following the gruesome discovery of dead and emaciated animals on a property in the Ballingarry area of Roscrea

The grim find was made by officers in Borrisokane earlier this month who were carrying out searches following the theft of a tractor on farmland in Portland/ Lorrha area on the 7th of February

That vehicle was subsequently located on lands in O’Briensbridge in Clare and then in further searches in the Cloughjordan area a number of other high value agricultural vehicles were found.

Sergeant Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda Station told Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters that an animal cruelty investigation is taking place.