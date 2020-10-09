Flooding blow for Tipp animal rescue group

Tipperary based Mo Chara Animal Rescue – like many other charity organisations – has struggled due to the impact of Covid-19.

Fundraising has been badly hit due to the restrictions in place – however Mo Chara suffered another blow in recent days when their charity shop in Cashel was damaged by flooding.

Nicki Veasy from Mo Chara says their shops in Thurles and Cashel are vital to keep the animal rescue services going.

“Both shops are our main supply of cash for the rescue. For example last year the shops generated about €70,000. We’re now down to three days a week which means an estimated 50% income – but then 50% income is better than none at all having been closed for 12 weeks. We just can’t afford to lose the income from the shops.”