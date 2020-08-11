Eagles released on Lough Derg

Four white-tailed sea eagles were released on Lough Derg over the weekend as part of a project to increase their breeding population in Ireland.

Two more are due to be released there later this month by the National Parks and Wildlife Service with another four near the Shannon Estuary.

The birds were brought in from Norway and held for six to eight weeks in purpose-built flight cages at Lough Derg and the Shannon Estuary.

Lorcan O’Toole is project manager with the Golden Eagle Trust.

He says Tipperary has seen a number of success stories when it comes to the White Tailed Eagle.

“One of the most exciting things this year is the nest in Tipperary – the wild next – that fledged two chicks. Because the female was the first Irish bred white tailed eagle to have fledged chicks so that’s a really important milestone.”

“So between the Minister and the National Parks releasing more birds and now the really wonderful news that an Irish bird has raised two chicks in County Tipperary – it’s been a good year.”