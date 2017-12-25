€90,000 funding for Tipp Animal Welfare groups

Animal Welfare groups in Tipperary are to receive over 90,000 Euro in much needed funding.

It’s part of a national allocation of over 2.5 million spread between 111 organisations.

Six Animal Rescue and Welfare Groups in Tipperary are to benefit from funding announced by Minister Michael Creed.

The early Christmas present from the Department of Agriculture will go some way towards easing the many bills facing organisations across the country.

The main beneficiary in the Premier County is PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone – the 40,000 Euro they will get will go half way towards paying their annual vets bill of around 80,000.

4,000 has been allocated to Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Thurles.

Cottage Rescue which is based at Longfield in Cashel get 7,000 while 14,000 Euro will be winging its way to Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Ballygemmane in Thurles.

The Roscrea Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals gets 18,000 with Nenagh based Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA will get 8,000.