More than €150,000 spent on horse welfare in Tipperary in last year

More than 150,000 euro has been spent on horse welfare in Tipperary in the last 12 months.

It comes following the news that 58 of the animals identified as mistreated, have been sent to the pound since the establishment of an inter-agency group in the county.

Calls for a horse warden began after the discovery of a number of dead and severely malnourished horses at a field in Knocklofty near Clonmel just before Christmas.

Cllr Catherine Carey says while it’s good there’s been some progress, she has suggested that the money could be better spent…