Cream the therapy pony found safe and sound

Gardaí in Cahir have thanked the public for their help in finding a therapy pony that was stolen from Tipperary last weekend.

The pony, named Cream, which was taken from Knocklofty in Clonmel last Saturday evening, and has since been found by Gardaí in Cork.

The animal is a therapy pony for the owner’s daughter who has Cerebral Palsy and is a wheelchair user.

The owners are today collecting their pony from Mayfield Garda Station.

Superintendent Denis Whelan from Cahir Garda Station has thanked the public for their help…