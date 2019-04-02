Clonmel local election candidate adds to calls for control of horses

A local election candidate has called for someone to take responsibility for sulky racing on roads in Tipperary.

Martin Duggan has put his name forward to contest this May’s local elections in the Clonmel Borough District.

The former Sinn Fein member left the party in January due to their stance on abortion, and because Sinn Féin only allowed women to put themselves forward for general election in Tipperary.

He’s the first candidate in the county to declare for Aontú, Peadar Tóibín’s new political party.

Martin Duggan says there are plenty issues in the county that need to be dealt with – one of which is the issue of sulky racing.