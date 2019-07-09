Claims re-homing hundreds of greyhounds in Tipp won’t work

Those who believe there are just a few bad apples in the greyhound industry are missing the point.

That’s according to John Fitzgerald – PRO of Campaign for the Abolition of Cruel Sports.

It comes as the fallout continues from RTE’s investigation into the culling of greyhounds.

Members of the Irish Greyhound Board are due before the Oireachtas Committee on Sport today to face questions on animal welfare and could face a cut in their funding.

On Sunday evening dog owners and breeders met at the Clonmel Greyhound Track to set up a group with the aim of rehoming animals.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, John Fitzgerald said while it’s a good idea, it simply won’t be possible…