Calls for support for local animal shelter

Animal lovers are being asked to help with the PAWS vet bill for this year.

The animal rescue based in Mullinahone has outstanding fees to be paid for the year – for the more than 100 dogs they look after.

Some people don’t like to give money directly, however, they’re being asked to remember that there are other ways of donating to their local animal shelter.

With a bill of 64,000 euro paid to date to the vets this year, and 16,000 euro outstanding – Gina Hetherington, founder of PAWS, says there are alternative ways of donating…