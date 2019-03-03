Calls for Department to tackle loose horse issue

Tipperary County Council is to call on the Department of Agriculture to tackle the ongoing problem of loose horses in the Littleton area.

A dangerous situation has emerged in two locations there with loose horses posing a threat to motorists and pedestrians.

Recent incidents involving 14 loose horses posed serious threats to the local communities in Derryhogan and Bannabeg.

Councillor Sean Ryan asked at the recent Templemore-Thurles Municipal District meeting for the Council to write to the Department of Agriculture to investigate the situation.