Cahir Gardaí organise meeting to advise on dog theft

A meeting aimed at tackling the increase in dog thefts is taking place in a rural area of the Cahir Garda District this evening.

It follows reports of markings on gates and near houses in recent weeks along with sightings of strangers acting suspiciously in the Whitelands area between Poulmucka and New Inn.

Sgt Ray Moloney is based at Cahir Garda station.

“Following a number of reports to Gardaí we’ve decided to carry out a training and information session in and around the Whitelands area for residents who have reported that their property has been marked with chalk.”

“The investigation into those is ongoing and it has to be established whether this is of a nefarious nature or if perhaps it’s young people doing it as some sort of a joke.”

The meeting near Whitelands Cross will start at 7 o’clock this evening.