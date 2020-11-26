Cahill, McGrath and Browne defend greyhound industry

Three Tipperary TDs have defended the greyhound sector in the Dáil in a debate over funding for the industry.

The Social Democrats have called for the de-funding of the greyhound industry by 2025, and has brought a motion calling for a planned increase in state funding to the industry to be set aside.

€19.2 million has been promised by to the Greyhound sector for 2021, an annual increase of €2.4 million.

The motion came under strong criticism from Tipperary TDs Jackie Cahill and Mattie McGrath, while Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne also defended the sector but said any funding increase requires scrutiny.