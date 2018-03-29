‘Beyonce’ to lead protest march in Clonmel

Beyonce will lead a protest march taking place in Clonmel this lunchtime to raise awareness of the cases of cruelty and animal neglect in the county in recent months.

She will be joined by fellow rescue pony Spirit.

The demonstration is being organised by Action for Animal Welfare Ireland – it comes as five more horses have been taken from the Premier County to the pound in Cork.

One of the key aims of today’s event is to highlight the need for a dedicated horse warden in Tipperary.

Sue Walker is one of the driving forces behind the protest which will be starting in Irishtown at 1.15 before making its way to the Council offices.