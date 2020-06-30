Appeal for return of family pets stolen in Tipperary

Two dogs have been stolen during a burglary in County Tipperary.

The incident happened at a property in Rosegreen over the weekend.

A shed on the property was broken into on Saturday night and a number of tools were also stolen.

The family are particularly anxious to get the dogs back – the 12 week old brown and white terrier puppy was belonging to the home owners granddaughter.

The other dog was an 11 year old black and brown terrier.

Gardaí in Cashel are investigating – they are appealing for anyone who may have any information to contact them.

Gardaí are also urging anyone who may have been offered these dogs to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.