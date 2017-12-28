Another dead horse found in South Tipp

The remains of another horse have been found in South Tipperary.

The grim discovery was made at Suir Island in Clonmel yesterday comes just over a week since 7 carcasses were removed from the Knocklofty area.

17 horses were taken alive from the field and brought to the Pound in Cork – the Action for Animal Welfare Ireland group have homes ready for these animals.

A meeting is being held tonight regarding the situation and Mayor of Clonmel Councilor Catherine Carey is encouraging people to support the work of the group.