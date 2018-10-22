Animal Welfare Groups call on Minister Creed to act on Tipp horse cruelty

The Agriculture Minister is being asked to view first hand the cruelty being meted out to horses in Tipperary.

It follows Michael Creed’s comments to Tipp FM that it wasn’t his job to provide a horse warden for the Premier County.

Animal welfare groups in Tipperary have been lobbying for the appointment of a horse warden in the county for some time.

They took their campaign to Leinster House some weeks ago where they handed in a petition of more than 11,000 signatures.

However Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has told Tipp FM that it’s not within his remit to provide a warden for the county.

Instead he says a culture change is needed to ensure horses are not treated poorly in the Premier.

Sue Walker of Action for Animal Welfare Ireland wants Minister Creed to see exactly what they and other groups have to deal with.



Tipperary County Council has spent €155,000 on removing dead horses and caring for malnourished ones in the space of a year.

Anne Williamson of Action for Animal Welfare Ireland says the Minister should tackle this.