Anger at water bills in Carrick on Suir area

Councillors in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District are demanding Irish Water address issues surrounding excessive billing.

Many leaks across the county have led to several residents having inflated bills that do not reflect their true usage of the service.

In one instance, a family had a bill of €11,000 hanging over them.

Fianna Fail Councillor Kieran Bourke explains that the bills are historic in nature.

Councillor Kevin O’Meara wanted to see Irish Water addressing leaks and billing issues in a pro-active manner.