Anger over Tipperary water disruptions

Residents and businesses of Tipp Town are up in arms over the frequent water outages in the area.

The most recent one last Friday saw two separate bursts cutting off supply to parts of the town.

Local business owner Mairead Leahy had to shut her veterinary practice for the day and suggested she may have to relocate elsewhere due to the constant interruptions to the water service.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Senior Engineer for Water Services at Tipperary County Council Denis Holland suggested that businesses should have a reserve of water on site in the event of an outage.