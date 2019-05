Mobile phone blackspots were the subject of anger at a recent gathering of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

Councillors claimed that the service providers were failing their customers by not providing a service in many parts of the county.

Representatives felt that operators were prioritising the rollout of broadband over maintaining and improving the exisiting mobile networks.

Fianna Fail Cllr Kieran Bourke was critical of the actions of the providers.