Anger at Council decision not to back push for free parking in Thurles

A Thurles based councillor is questioning local authority officials, following their refusal to implement a motion which passed in the Council Chamber.

In the lead up to Christmas Thurles town has free parking in all public carparks on Saturday the 8th, 15th and 22nd of December.

Councillor David Doran tabled a motion calling for free parking throughout the town on both Friday and Saturday on those 3 weekends.

The motion was passed by councillors, but officials have refused to implement it.

It was put to the Sinn Fein representative that this was a matter that could have been discussed prior to the passing of the Council’s budget a week previously.

However, he said any revenue lost on the three Friday’s in question in December could be made up elsewhere.