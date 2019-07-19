Angela Merkel didn’t make it to Tipp wedding

A Limerick man whose flag at the European Football Championships went viral in Germany has married a German girl.

Richie Touhy from Dromkeen on the Limerick – Tipp border made headlines in 2012, in the midst of the recession, thanks to his Irish flag with the slogan – ‘Angela Merkel thinks we’re at work’.

He has since met Orlagh Eichholz who’s father is German – the couple got married in Cappawhite yesterday.

Orlagh says ahead of the wedding her father contacted Mrs Merkel who sent a signed photo and a letter of congratulations.