The Alzheimer National Helpline is offering a new free Dementia Nurse and Dementia Adviser call-back service.

The helpline is experiencing increased calls from people with dementia and their family carers who are feeling increasingly isolated during the pandemic.

From January to March 1,496 service users contacted the helpline.

The helpline is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm and on Saturdays from 10am until 4pm. The number is 1800 341 341 or email [email protected]