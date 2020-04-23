Almost €3k raised to fund face-to-face communication at Tipperary care facilities

Almost €3,000 has been raised so far to help buy technology to keep families in touch with loved ones in Tipperary.

The donations on GoFundMe are going towards buying electronic tablets for South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel, as well as St Brigid’s Hospital and Greenhill Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir.

These items will be sourced locally to allow patients and residents to connect with their families online while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

Shauna O’Brien is Director of Nursing at Greenhill Nursing Home:

“I set up a Facebook account because we hadn’t had one before. Through that, we’ve been able to face time people. The tablets help because we can bring them down to the resident’s rooms.

“Residents can have great conversations with their families, not only locally. We’ve had residents in touch with people in the US and UK. It’s really a fantastic way of seeing each other.”