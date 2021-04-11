Almost €3 million allocated to Tipperary under LEADER funding

Nearly 3 million euro has been allocated to Tipperary under Leader funding.

This latest tranche of money will be allocated to community groups around the county for the services they provide in their local areas.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn is encouraging groups to apply to their Local Development Company for funding:

“This funding is part of €70 million being announced by Minister Heather Humphries and it will supposrt locally lead projects which focus on many of the key elements of our rural future which we announced last week.

“This will be things like building capacity and empowering local communities, it will be embracing opportunities in the green economy, it will be supporting remote working and the digital transformation but also developing our outdoor amenities and creating jobs here in rural areas.”