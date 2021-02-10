Almost €20,000 Raised for Hollyford Family

Almost €20,000 has been raised to help refurbish a family home in Hollyford which suffered serious fire damage on Christmas eve.

A local fundraiser, led by Hollyford Community Council and Seán Treacy’s GAA club, began just late last week to help Andy and Celia O’Brien return to their home, which has major structural damage.

The GoFundMe page has attracted floods of donations in recent days, and it looks likely to surpass its renewed target of €20,000.

Chair of Seán Treacy’s GAA club, John Carey, says they’re delighted with the response so far:

“Originally we set out a goal for €10,000 and we had reached that in 24 hours by Saturday night. So we said listen, this is going great so why not up it (the limit)?

“In fairness, €20,000 to refurbish a house is a lot of money but when you start doing it, it’ll take a lot of extra money to get the lads back. But our aim is that by Christmas 2021, they’ll be back in their home.”

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/56jub7-obrien-house-fire-fund