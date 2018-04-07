Almost €13,000 raised for South Tipp Hospice on Easter Monday

Nearly 13,000 was raised for South Tipperary Hospice at the annual Tipperary Vintage & Custom Rally last weekend.

People from Tipperary town and its surrounds braved the rain last Bank Holiday Monday in their droves

The annual event – which is celebrating its 10th year – saw those in attendance contribute 12,650 euro to the cause.

The rally – which was held at the Tipp Town Plaza – saw old, new and modified cars, bikes, tractors, and trucks, as well as entertainment for all the family.

In the 10 years of the rally, it’s managed to raise around 180,000 euro for South Tipp Hospice.