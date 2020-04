€9.7 million has been approved for the works programme in Thurles Municipal District this year.

Councillors in the District backed the long list of scheduled works, which includes traffic calming measures, footpath and road resurfacing works in the area for 2020.

Delays on some projects are likely given the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

But Cathaoirleach of Thurles Municipal District, Fianna Fáil’s Michael Smith, says it’s still hoped to complete the schedule of works by the end of the year.