Almost 800 car break-ins reported in Tipperary since 2016

An Garda Síochána is appealing to motorists to “Park Smart” as figures show that €30.6 million worth of items such as tools, cash, sunglasses, electronics and jewellery have been stolen from vehicles over the past 4 years.

Figures from the Garda Analysis Service released today show that 46,582 vehicles were broken into since January 2016. 8,157 of these, the vehicle was reported to have been unlocked.

The highest number of break- ins were recorded in Limerick with a total of 2,2329 while Tipperary recorded 782 burglaries.