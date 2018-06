There are nearly 60 people waiting for a bed today at hospitals serving the county.

University Hospital Limerick which serves the north of the county is the busiest in the country with 49 people waiting – while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 10 people waiting on trolleys or in overflow areas of wards.

University Hospital Galway is the next busiest in the country with 39 people waiting.

In all the INMO is reporting that there are 358 patients waiting throughout the country today.