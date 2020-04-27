Almost 50 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases at UHL

There are 31 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among patients at University Hospital Limerick, with a further 18 suspected cases.

Latest HSE stats also reveal that six of those people with confirmed cases are in intensive care, with six vacant critical care beds available at the Dooradoyle facility as of last night.

There is one confirmed case of Covid-19 among patients at South Tipp General Hospital, who is also being treated in intensive care.

There are a further nine suspected cases of Covid-19 at the Clonmel hospital, with three vacant critical care beds.