Almost all 2020 National Ploughing competitions cancelled

The National Ploughing Association has announced that almost all of its competitions won’t go ahead next month.

The NPA had already decided in May that the trade exhibition wouldn’t go ahead in Carlow in September, but this week they’ve also decided that all National Ploughing Finals have also been cancelled.

The only exception is the Senior qualifier classes for 2021 which include qualification for the World Ploughing Contest scheduled to be hosted in Ireland.

They are instead scheduled to go ahead on the 6th, 7th and 8th of October.