Almost 100 people waiting on a bed in hospitals serving Tipp today

There are over 90 people waiting on a bed in hospitals serving county Tipperary today with South Tipp General in Clonmel – the fourth busiest in the country with 40 patients waiting.

University Hospital Limerick which serves the north of the county, Clare and Limerick has 46 waiting – while 5 are waiting in Nenagh General Hospital.

Cork University Hospital is the busiest hospital in the country todaywith 55 without a bed today.

According the the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – there are a total of 518 without beds throughout the country today. 363 of which are waiting in the emergency department, while 155 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.