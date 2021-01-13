Alicia Gillian ‘Gilly’ Wilgress, Clonmel & UK

Alicia Gillian Wilgress (Gilly) nee Davy

Silversprings, Clonmel and formerly Idle, Bradford, UK.

09-01-2021. Funeral to take place in the UK at a later date. We suggest using the condolence section below or on the RIP.ie website as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family.

In happier times a a celebration of Gilly’s life will take place in Clonmel.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence