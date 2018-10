A well known Tipperary woman is launching a memoir in her hometown of Fethard this evening.

Alice Leahy, director of the Alice Leahy Trust, has been a human rights advocate and homelessness campaigner since 1975.

Ms Leahy will launch her book; The Stars are our Only Warmth, in the Abymill Theatre tonight at 7:30.

She spoke of the importance of choosing her childhood home of Annesgift for the launch.