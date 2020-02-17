Alan Kelly to go for Labour leadership

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly is to put himself forward as a potential for leader of the Labour party tomorrow.

Deputy Kelly from Portroe has been a Labour Party member since he was 16, is married to Regina and they have two children Aoibhe and Senan.

Following his election to the Seanad in 2007, he set upon the European election campaign for the Ireland South constituency and became the first Labour MEP for the South in over thirty years.

He subsequently stood successfully in the Tipperary North constituency in the General Election of 2011 and was re-elected twice for Tipperary in 2016 and 2020.

In the last Dáil, he was the party’s spokesperson on health and member of the Public Accounts Committee. He was recognised for his championing of the cause of the 221 group of women at the heart of the cervical check controversy.

Deputy Kelly previously served as Minister for Housing, Community and Local Government and as Minister for State in the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport with responsibility for Public Transport.

He will announce his intention to stand for Labour leadership tomorrow at 12 noon in Dublin.