Áine Ní Ghlinn new Children’s Literature Laureate

A Tipperary woman has been announced as Laureate na nÓg or Ireland’s Children’s Literature Laureate.

A past pupil of the Presentation Convent in Thurles, Áine Ní Ghlinn is the first author who writes exclusively in Irish to be awarded the honour.

An initiative of the Arts Council Laureate na nÓg was established in 2010 to engage young people with high quality literature and to underline the importance of children’s literature in our cultural and imaginative lives.

Áine Ní Ghlinn is a children’s writer and poet, who has written over 30 books.

These include poetry collections and an array of books and novels for children and teenagers.