A Tipperary farm leader has attacked a TD for his remarks comparing farming to fracking.

Pat McCormack, President of the ICMSA, labelled TD Mick Wallace’s comments in the Dáil as ‘brass necked hypocrisy’.

Deputy Wallace also called the Irish dairy and beef sectors a short sighted cash generator.

Greenane farmer Pat McCormack says it’s not an acceptable statement for an elected representative to make.