A South Tipperary honey farm is to offer tours as part of the 2020 Tipperary Food Tours Initiative.

The tours are believed to be the only of their kind in the country and they will run from May to September, with booking and information available on www.tipperaryfoodproducers.ie.

Aoife Nic Giolla Coda of the Galtee Honey Farm near Glengarra outside Skeheenarinky told Tipp FM News the tours will offer people a unique experience, drawing on the area’s rich history in bee conservation.