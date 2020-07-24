Trailer thefts on the rise in Tipp

Gardaí are warning Tipperary farmers to beware of an increased prevalence of trailer thefts in recent weeks.

The Nenagh District is investigating the theft of two such trailers in Portroe and Kilruane, and is asking people to take precautions.

Sergeant-in-Charge at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O’Carroll, is asking farmers to put property markings on equipment by using welding or engraving tools, or fitting a GPS device if possible.

Anybody with information about these recent thefts is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station.

“Between the 13th of July at 6pm and the 14th of July at 9.30 there was a theft of a trailer in Faha, Portroe. This was a double-axle Nugent trailer, quite large.”

“There was another Nugent trailer stolen from Kilruane over the same period and a third attempt to steal a trailer in Ballymackey.”

“Now these incidents would have occurred frequently in the past and while there wasn’t an occurrence of a trailer theft in the Nenagh District for the last number of months this is a worrying development.”