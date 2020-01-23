Tipperary man is new Executive Director of Agri Aware

Tipperary native Marcus O’Halloran has been appointed to the role of Executive Director of the Irish agri educational body, Agri Aware.

He is currently working for the Irish Farmers Association as the Regional Executive for counties Tipperary and Clare. He has held numerous roles within the organisation including Countryside Development Executive.

Marcus says the agri industry is facing many challenges with public perception of farming production systems under constant attack.

He will take over the role from current Executive Director Deirdre O’Shea at the end of February.