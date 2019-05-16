Tipperary man killed in farm accident in North Cork

It’s understood the man in his early 50’s was spreading slurry on a farm in North Cork at the time.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in Glenville in Cork just after 5pm yesterday evening.

It’s understood a 51 year old man from Ballyporeen was spreading slurry when his tractor overturned, trapping him inside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Gardaí are preparing a file on the tragic incident for an inquest at North Cork Coroner’s Court later this year.

The Health and Safety Authority are also aware of the incident, and investigations are ongoing.