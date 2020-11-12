Tipperary man to head up new Teagasc programme

A former Ag Report presenter on Tipp FM been appointed to a key post with Teagasc.

Cashel native Tom O’Dwyer will lead the new Signpost Programme.

He is currently head of the Teagasc Dairy Knowledge Transfer Department and started out as a REPS Planner for North Tipperary in 1995.

Speaking to Tipp FM Tom outlined what the Signpost Programme aims to achieve.

“It’s our effort to try and prompt climate action by all Irish farmers.”

“As listeners are probably aware there’s a big challenge facing all of society to try and decarbonise our activities. That applies to farming just as well as transport and other areas of the economy.”

“So Teagasc is going to play its part by helping farmers make that switch to mire sustainable farming systems.”