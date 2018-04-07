Tipperary farmers continuing to count cost of fodder crisis

Although temperatures have improved somewhat today, fields remain water logged and farmers are still having to ration what feed they have.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed this week announced 1-point-5 million euro to help meet the costs of importing fodder.

Some Co-Ops have started getting animal feed from abroad in response to the nationwide shortage which is a result of months of bad weather.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Teagasc Regional Manager Donal Mullane, said farmers need to recognise the toll this crisis will have on their mental health